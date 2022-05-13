BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits One Day Volume of $31,602.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $31,602.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00317474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,413,281 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

