BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $0.87

BitDAO (BIT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $512.80 million and $29.02 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00544845 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 2,059.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035811 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.32 or 1.97711949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

