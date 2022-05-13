BitTorrent Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $37,477.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006040 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

