BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
BJ traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 47,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.
