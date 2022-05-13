Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of BLKB traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

