Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.27% of Blackbaud worth $134,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,204,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,841,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,933,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,728. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 9,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.