BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.40).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

