BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.26

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 1083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
