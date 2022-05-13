BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.26

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 1083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.