Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 17.1%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.59. 21,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 823,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $767.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 3.58.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Blink Charging by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Blink Charging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.