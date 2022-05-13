Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 1,714,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $734.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.58. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,346,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 52,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 197,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 567.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 117,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

