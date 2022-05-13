Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler Purchases 2,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,610.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BLFY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 4,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,986. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,700,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $6,906,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $6,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $5,908,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,543,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

