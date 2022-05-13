bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.
Shares of BLUE opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
