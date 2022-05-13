bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

