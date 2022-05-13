BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

TA opened at C$13.87 on Monday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.39.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.94%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

