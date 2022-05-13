BMO Capital Markets Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. 17,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,966. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

