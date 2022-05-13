Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.33.

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$48.74. The company had a trading volume of 56,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.49. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$36.61 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

