BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.57 Million

Brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will post sales of $423.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $429.80 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $471.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of BOKF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 109,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,169. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,435,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $12,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.