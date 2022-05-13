Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOZTY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Danske cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

