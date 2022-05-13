Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.93 million and a P/E ratio of 781.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWMN. B. Riley increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

