Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.91. 19,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

