Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$205.21.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD traded up C$8.82 on Thursday, reaching C$139.65. 50,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,103. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 91.81. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$129.79 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.