BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

NYSE LND traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $119.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 193,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

