BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LND traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 129,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $400.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

