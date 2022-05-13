BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million during the quarter.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (Get Rating)
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
