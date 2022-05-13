Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 48500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Braveheart Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

