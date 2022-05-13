Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 64.2% in April

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 101,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Braveheart Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.11.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braveheart Resources (RIINF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.