Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 64.2% in April

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 101,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Braveheart Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

