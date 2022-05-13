BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRCC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59. BRC has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

