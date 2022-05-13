Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Posts Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Brickell Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 198,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,238. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.12. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

