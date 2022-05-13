Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$13.61 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$13.29 and a 52-week high of C$18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.08 million and a PE ratio of 27.22.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.72 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

