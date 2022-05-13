Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the April 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Bright Scholar Education worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,467. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

