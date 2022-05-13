BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, William Blair lowered BrightView from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

BV opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

