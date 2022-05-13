Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Announces Earnings Results

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,177,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BRLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

