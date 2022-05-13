Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.67, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

BCO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 9,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,755. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth $2,400,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

