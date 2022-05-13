Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

