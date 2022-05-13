Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $25.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

BNL traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 1,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,334. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.21%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

