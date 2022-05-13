Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $38,469,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 375,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,325. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

