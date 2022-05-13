Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,086. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares in the company, valued at $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,443. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

