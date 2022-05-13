Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.92. 3,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,809. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

