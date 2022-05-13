Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,014. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $538.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.