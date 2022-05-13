Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 175,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

About BrightView (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.