Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

