Brokerages Expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jasper Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JSPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,637. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

