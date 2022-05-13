Brokerages Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.05 Million

Brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to announce $35.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $35.60 million. Quipt Home Medical reported sales of $24.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $147.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $149.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.80 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $232.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,513. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

