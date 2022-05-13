Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE SCI opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.