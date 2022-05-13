Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.57 Million

Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $210.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $236.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $114.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $816.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.70 million to $927.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $797.36 million, with estimates ranging from $694.67 million to $981.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,260. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.09. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,525,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,459,994.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 204.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 60,078 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

