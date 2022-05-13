Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $15.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTC. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 66,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

