Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $41.08

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,439. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $607.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

