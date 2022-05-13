Brokerages Set Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $415.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $11.99.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 51.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.