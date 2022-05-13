Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Target Price at $34.14

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.14.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NYSE BRP opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In other news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.