Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Target Price at $34.14

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE BRP opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

