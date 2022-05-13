Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Target Price at $248.67

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNVVY. Barclays increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 295 ($3.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.43) to GBX 256 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNVVY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

