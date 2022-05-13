Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $121.00

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.