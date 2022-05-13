Brokerages Set Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target at $233.16

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.16.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

GNGBY stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Getinge AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.